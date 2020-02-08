Is Rajinikanth Charging Less Fee After Failure Of Darbar?

Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Darbar failed to create a mark at the box-office. Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film's distributors have faced huge losses after its release. Thalaiva's Darbar was released on more than 4000 screens but due to lack of business, distributors are now demanding compensation from Rajini for the losses suffered by them.

Not only distributors but Rajinikanth too got affected due to the failure of Darbar. As per sources, the megastar reduced his fees by almost 50 per cent. The actor who had already signed Sun Pictures Production during Darbar has now decided to do the film at half price.

Well, the production house had fixed Rajinikanth's salary at 118 crores (all white). However, Darbar failure somehow affected Thalaiva's brand value as he was asked by Sun Pictures to cut down his fees to curb their losses.

Rajini was initially reluctant to reduce his salary into half but later he agreed to do that as Sun Pictures was ready to abandon the project. Now, Rajinikanth will do the project in 58 crores (including GST). This is indeed shocking news for Thalaiva fans.

Coming back to Darbar, the film's distributors demanding compensation for the losses from director A R Murugadoss but he as well producers and Lyca Productions washed their hands off.

"We paid huge sums of money to buy distribution rights of Darbar but the response to the movie was underwhelming. We paid the money that was quoted to us because we were told the movie has come out very well and it would be financially successful. But the movie did not do well, and we have suffered huge losses," Thiruvengadam, distributor of South and North Arcot regions in Tamil Nadu told Deccan Herald.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Darbar also stars Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in key roles.

