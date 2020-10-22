Kasthuri Shankar Reveals Why She Is Tight-Lipped About Her Husband

Of lately, a troll was apprehended for issuing rape threats against Vijay Sethupathi's daughter on social media to withdraw from Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic 800.

Several celebs from the entertainment industry and netizens had also condemned the ugly side of social media. Well now, actress Kasthuri Shankar has slammed a section of social media users, who are 'concerned' about the private lives of celebs, only to give threats at a certain point of time.

Apparently, when a netizen asked if there is any reason why a few celebrities did not reveal about their spouses in public, the actress replied, "When perverts are targeting even our kids, why should we reveal our family details? Are you going to give us ration card by collecting spouse details? My private life is mine, not an exhibition. My family and friends know about me why should others know?"

— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) October 22, 2020

To another netizen who said that a few genuine fans of her indeed want to know about her life, the actress responded that revealing the same is dangerous in today's time. She tweeted, "Unfortunately it is a danger in this day and age. It is very sad. Can you imagine the pain of Vijay Sethupathi and MS Dhoni? Even I have faced and learnt from mistakes."

Kasthuri Shankar, who is known for raising strong opinions on social issues has always kept a low-profile about her family, especially her husband and children.

On a related note, a troll was arrested by the police for issuing rape threats to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter on social media after Chennai Super King's dull performance in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League).

