Master Movie Release Date: Makers Of The Vijay Starrer To Lock A New Date Due To Coronavirus?

Looks like Vijay fans might have to wait a little longer for Master release. According to a trade expert, the makers of the thriller are gearing up for a May release, thanks to its low overseas business due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But, there has been no official confirmation made by the makers about the new release date. The movie was earlier expected to release on 9th April. Also, Suriya's much-awaited Soorarai Pottru might get postponed due to the outbreak that has forcibly caused all the theatres to shut down until March 31st. The production and shooting of each and every movie from all industries have come to a standstill because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Going back to Master, the movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had its audio launch recently. The fans were completely pleased with the tracks. The event had apparently turned into a private one confined to just the cast and crew members of the movie due to the corona outbreak and also because of the incidents that happened earlier, during the Bigil event, where his fans got injured.

Master, bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Sriman and Azhagan Perumal in pivotal roles. The lens is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

