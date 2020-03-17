    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Master Movie Release Date: Makers Of The Vijay Starrer To Lock A New Date Due To Coronavirus?

      By
      |

      Looks like Vijay fans might have to wait a little longer for Master release. According to a trade expert, the makers of the thriller are gearing up for a May release, thanks to its low overseas business due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But, there has been no official confirmation made by the makers about the new release date. The movie was earlier expected to release on 9th April. Also, Suriya's much-awaited Soorarai Pottru might get postponed due to the outbreak that has forcibly caused all the theatres to shut down until March 31st. The production and shooting of each and every movie from all industries have come to a standstill because of the coronavirus outbreak.

      Master

      Going back to Master, the movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had its audio launch recently. The fans were completely pleased with the tracks. The event had apparently turned into a private one confined to just the cast and crew members of the movie due to the corona outbreak and also because of the incidents that happened earlier, during the Bigil event, where his fans got injured.

      Master, bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Sriman and Azhagan Perumal in pivotal roles. The lens is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

      Xavier Britto, Producer Of Master Movie Gets Trolled For His Speech! Check Out The Memes!

      Read more about: master master release date vijay
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X