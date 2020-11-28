Master OTT Release; The Makers Of The Vijay Starrer Release An Official Statement

Master, the upcoming Vijay starrer has been creating headlines, after the speculations regarding a possible OTT release started doing rounds on social media. However, the makers of Master have now released an official statement, thus putting an end to the OTT release rumours.

In the statement, producer Xavier Britto has admitted that a leading OTT platform has approached them, but they opted for a theatrical release. The statement from the Master team has come out as a great relief for the Vijay fans and cine-goers, who have eagerly waiting to watch the Thalapathy Vijay starrer in the theatres.

Read the official statement from the makers of Master, here...

"As we continue to battle the pandemic, we hope you are all safe and doing fine. We understand and can feel the amount of excitement among the audience to celebrate our #master in theatres. We await the Big Day to come, as much as you do. With lot of rumours surfacing in the past few days, we would like clarify out stand on it.

"Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer to the theatrical release, which is the need of the hour for the industry to survive the on-going crisis. We also request the theatre owners to stand with us and provide their support for reviving the Tamil film industry. We hope to reach out to you soon, with the good news. Stay safe."