Master Star Andrea Jeremiah On Coronavirus: ‘Don't Ruin The Plot, Sincerely - The Climax’

Andrea Jeremiah, who is known for her bold role in Dhanush-starrer Vada Chennai, has recently shared a note on Coronavirus. Well, COVID-19 has spread across 190 countries as it has taken more than 20,000 lives and infected around 4.5 lakh people in the world. In India, more than 650 Novel Coronavirus positive cases have been reported so far.

Considering this global emergency, PM Narendra Modi declared 21 days lockdown in the country which has directly stopped the functioning of every sector except emergency services. Speaking about Coronavirus and the lockdown, Andrea Jeremiah shared a long note on Instagram and wrote, "This too shall pass ?￢ﾀﾝ".

In a note, Andrea Jeremiah states, "Dear World, One day we will tell our grandchildren about this time we are living in. A time that threatened our jobs, routine morning walks, long drives, take out from favourite cafes, weddings, birthdays, house parties, vacations and our lives. The part they will most crave to hear is how did we react to this madness? Did we choose sanity in solitude, solidarity amidst chaos, empathy over envy and generosity over greed? Now there are two things we can do: Either make that part up or actually live it."

View this post on Instagram This too shall pass 🌈 A post shared by Andrea Jeremiah (@therealandreajeremiah) on Mar 25, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

"We'll tell them we stayed home, got tired of social media for once, were bored and creative, we sang in balconies and clapped for those who had not been homes for days. We survived to see a new day. Don't ruin the plot, Sincerely - The climax," she concluded.

Andrea Jeremiah has always been considered as one of the bold actresses in the South film industry. After Vada Chennai, the actress has been typecast for the same kind of roles. Speaking about receiving the same kind of offers, Andrea told a Tamil magazine that she is tired of doing intimate scenes in movies and want to do different portray characters.

Andrea will next be seen in Vijay-starrer Master. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles. Master was scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020, but now due to the lockdown, the film will be delayed.