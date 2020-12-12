Rajinikanth Turns 70: Mahesh Babu To Mohanlal; South Celebs Wish The Superstar On His Birthday
Superstar Rajinikanth is ringing in his 70th birthday today, and his fans can't keep calm to celebrate this special occasion on social media. Thalaiva fans have been pouring in birthday wishes for their favourite actor on social media sites. Interestingly, they shared the Common Display Picture aka CDP for Rajinikanth's 70th birthday.
Like fans, celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Mohanlal, Unni Mukundan, Khushbu, Chiranjeevi and others from the South film industry also wished the Annaatthe actor on his birthday. Notably, many of them shared Rajini's CDP on their Twitter and Instagram handles. Let's have a look:
Mahesh Babu
"Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always!"
Mohanlal
"Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth."
Chiranjeevi
"Dearest Friend @rajinikanth Happy 70th Birthday & Wish you a wonderful life ahead.Wish you All Success in ur endeavor in politics.U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed!Lots of love!"
Unni Mukundan
"The Biggest Inspiration and Epitome of Humanity! Extremely Honoured to release our beloved Superstar Rajinikanth's 70th Birthday CDP. Happy Birthday Superstar !! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."
AR Rahman
"Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth's 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."
Dulquer Salmaan
"An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth's 70th birthday CDP #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."
Sivakarthikeyan
"Extremely happy to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth's 70th Birthday CDP. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth sir #Annaatthe #Thalaivar."
Keerthy Suresh
"So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you an advance Happy Birthday. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."
Khushbu Sundar
"Happy happy birthday #Thalaiva @rajinikanth Wishing you great health and loads of love.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."
Raghava Lawrence
"Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and wealth. May all your dreams come true. This year is yours! Guruve Saranam @rajinikanth."
Arya
"Wish U a very Happy Birthday @rajinikanth sir truly blessed to have known you in this life time wishing all the success health and prosperity."
On the professional front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe, directed by Siva. The film also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, Meena and others in pivotal roles. Well, after prospering in his decades-long acting career, Rajinikanth is all set to make a grand entry in politics. He will be making a big announcement about his political party on December 31, 2020.
Also Read : Rajinikanth Birthday Special: 5 Reasons Why People Call The Annaatthe Actor 'Thalaiva'
Also Read : Happy Birthday Rajinikanth: The Thalaivar Films That Are Streaming On Disney+Hotstar