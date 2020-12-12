Rajinikanth Turns 70: Mahesh Babu To Mohanlal; South Celebs Wish The Superstar On His Birthday

Mahesh Babu

"Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always!"

Mohanlal

"Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth #HappyBirthdayRajinikanth."

Chiranjeevi

"Dearest Friend @rajinikanth Happy 70th Birthday & Wish you a wonderful life ahead.Wish you All Success in ur endeavor in politics.U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed!Lots of love!"

Unni Mukundan

"The Biggest Inspiration and Epitome of Humanity! Extremely Honoured to release our beloved Superstar Rajinikanth's 70th Birthday CDP. Happy Birthday Superstar !! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

AR Rahman

"Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth's 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans. Wishing you a great birthday and good health! #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Dulquer Salmaan

"An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth's 70th birthday CDP #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Sivakarthikeyan

"Extremely happy to release our beloved Superstar @rajinikanth's 70th Birthday CDP. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth sir #Annaatthe #Thalaivar."

Keerthy Suresh

"So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, @rajinikanth sir. Wishing you an advance Happy Birthday. #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Khushbu Sundar

"Happy happy birthday #Thalaiva ⁦@rajinikanth Wishing you great health and loads of love.#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth."

Raghava Lawrence

"Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and wealth. May all your dreams come true. This year is yours! Guruve Saranam @rajinikanth."

Arya

"Wish U a very Happy Birthday @rajinikanth sir truly blessed to have known you in this life time wishing all the success health and prosperity."