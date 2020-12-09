Sanam Shetty To Re-Enter Bigg Boss Tamil 4 As Wild-Card Contestant?

Not too long ago, the mini-screen audiences witnessed Sanam Shetty bidding goodbye to Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Well, looks like the beautiful diva and one of the strongest contestants of the season, will soon be making a comeback to the popular reality show. Yes, you read that right!

As per a few analysts, Sanam Shetty who left the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house on Sunday (telecast day) hasn't reached her home yet and is reportedly staying in a hotel provided by the makers of the show. If rumours are to be believed, there are high chances that the actress might soon re-enter the show as a wild-card contestant.

If you may recall, in season 3 of Bigg Boss Tamil, Vanitha Vijaykumar, who was evicted on Day 21 re-entered the house on Day 50.

Coming back to Sanam Shetty, the Walter actress who entered the house on Day 1 was eliminated on Day 63. Being one of the strongest contestant known for her logical strategy and individual gameplay, her exit was highly slammed by the netizens. The social media users had even threatened the makers that they would stop watching Bigg Boss Tamil 4, for keeping weak contestants in the house who have been doing nothing in tasks and sending away strong ones. Netizens had also criticized host Kamal Haasan for not defending the exit of strong contestants like Samyuktha, Suresh Chakravarthy and Sanam Shetty.

If reports are to be believed, Sanam Shetty's eviction was a stint from the makers' side for TRP(Television Rating Point), which the show indeed gained with its Sunday telecast (December 6, 2020). Well, with the buzz doing the rounds, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds, and how the mini-screen audiences react when one of their favourite contestants re-enter the house with more power and know-how about the game.

