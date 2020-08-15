    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      SP Balasubrahmanyam In Critical Condition: Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman & Others Wish A Speedy Recovery

      By
      |

      SP Balasubrahmanyam, the legendary singer has been admitted to MGM hospital in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19. As reported earlier, the 74-year-old is currently admitted to the ICU in a critical condition and is under life support. According to the recent medical bulletin, SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition remains critical, and the veteran singer is currently under the observation of an expert medical team.

      However, this shocking news has totally shaken the Indian film industry and music lovers, alike. The major faces of the Tamil film industry, including Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, Dhanush, KS Chithra, Dulquer Salmaan, Harris Jayaraj, Devi Sree Prasad, and so on wished SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery, through social media.

      SP Balasubrahmanyam In Critical Condition: Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman & Others Wish A Speedy Recovery

      Ilaiyaraaja, the veteran musician and great friend of SP Balasubrahmanyam, took to his official social media pages and posted an emotional video. 'Balu, wake up and come back soon. I'm waiting for you. Our life is not something that ends with the cinema, nor did it began with cinema. It is the music that united us in some stage, and it became our life and the proof of our lives. Our friendship that began in the stage is like the music and rhythm, that never separates from each other. Our friendship survived many highs and lows and still remains strong. My intuition says that you will be back for sure, and I'm praying to God for the same', said the Isaignani in his video.

      AR Rahman, on the other hand, shared the news reports that suggest SP Balasubrahmanyam is in a critical condition in his social media pages and requested the Music lovers to pray for the recovery of the legendary singer. Rahman also remarked that SPB has given us immense joy with his amazing voice.

      Dhanush, the multi-faceted talent requested his fans and followers to pray for SPB, through his official Twitter page.

      KS Chithra who has lent voice to several amazing duets with SP Balasubrahmanyam stated that he is a strong and positive person, and will definitely come out of the present situation.

      Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor expressed his shock over SP Balasubrahmanyam's current state through his official social media pages and wished him a speedy recovery.

      Harris Jayaraj, the popular musician took to his official Twitter page and wished SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery.

      Devi Sree Prasad, who is a great fan of SP Balasubrahmanyam, posted an emotional message on his official Twitter page.

      Also Read:

      SP Balasubrahmanyam Is In ICU Under Ventilation, But Stable: Son SPB Charan

      COVID-19 Positive Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Critical; Put On Life Support

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X