SP Balasubrahmanyam In Critical Condition: Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman & Others Wish A Speedy Recovery

SP Balasubrahmanyam, the legendary singer has been admitted to MGM hospital in Chennai after testing positive for COVID-19. As reported earlier, the 74-year-old is currently admitted to the ICU in a critical condition and is under life support. According to the recent medical bulletin, SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition remains critical, and the veteran singer is currently under the observation of an expert medical team.

However, this shocking news has totally shaken the Indian film industry and music lovers, alike. The major faces of the Tamil film industry, including Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, Dhanush, KS Chithra, Dulquer Salmaan, Harris Jayaraj, Devi Sree Prasad, and so on wished SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery, through social media.

Ilaiyaraaja, the veteran musician and great friend of SP Balasubrahmanyam, took to his official social media pages and posted an emotional video. 'Balu, wake up and come back soon. I'm waiting for you. Our life is not something that ends with the cinema, nor did it began with cinema. It is the music that united us in some stage, and it became our life and the proof of our lives. Our friendship that began in the stage is like the music and rhythm, that never separates from each other. Our friendship survived many highs and lows and still remains strong. My intuition says that you will be back for sure, and I'm praying to God for the same', said the Isaignani in his video.

AR Rahman, on the other hand, shared the news reports that suggest SP Balasubrahmanyam is in a critical condition in his social media pages and requested the Music lovers to pray for the recovery of the legendary singer. Rahman also remarked that SPB has given us immense joy with his amazing voice.

I request all the music fans to pray for this legend along with me ..#SPBalasubrahmanyam ..he has given us so much joy with his amazing voice! https://t.co/8r2TjQe6wj — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) August 14, 2020

Dhanush, the multi-faceted talent requested his fans and followers to pray for SPB, through his official Twitter page.

Please pray for SPB sir ! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 14, 2020

KS Chithra who has lent voice to several amazing duets with SP Balasubrahmanyam stated that he is a strong and positive person, and will definitely come out of the present situation.

Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor expressed his shock over SP Balasubrahmanyam's current state through his official social media pages and wished him a speedy recovery.

Harris Jayaraj, the popular musician took to his official Twitter page and wished SP Balasubrahmanyam a speedy recovery.

I pray the almighty for Mr #SPBalasubrahmanyam to recover and get well soon. Praise The Lord. — Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) August 14, 2020

Devi Sree Prasad, who is a great fan of SP Balasubrahmanyam, posted an emotional message on his official Twitter page.

Lets all Strongly Pray to GOD for our GOD OF SINGING..



🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️🎶🎶🎶🎶#SPBalasubrahmanyam sirr



We all know U wil come back STRONG & FINE 🙏🏻🙏🏻



To bless our LIVES with ur DIVINE VOICE as always



Lov U sir ..

Ur Health wil be Pefectly Fine..❤️ — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) August 14, 2020

