Suchitra Reveals A Kollywood Celeb Offered Her Rs 2 Crore To Promote Video Post Santhankulam Speech

Singer Suchitra's recent speech condemning the brutal custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Fenix was highly appreciated by the netizens across the world. Her video explaining in graphic details about the Santhakulam incident became the talk of the town and went viral within minutes. Well now, the singer has yet again taken to social media claiming that she has been offered Rs 2 crore to promote a video showing police brutality.

She added that she is unable to sleep since she watched the video of the brutality, and asked people to keep the focus on the double custodial death of the father-son duo. She tweeted, "Been offered 2C to put up a video highlighting police atrocities in an earlier regime (when the opposition was in power) and lost sleep ever since. This is the lowest I've seen humanity dip. But not lower than the #sathankulam incident. Keep the focus #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix."

Been offered 2C to put up a video highlighting police atrocities in an earlier regime (when the opposition was in power) and lost sleep ever since. This is the lowest I’ve seen humanity dip. But not lower than the #sathankulam incident. Keep the focus #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix — Suchitra (@suchi_mirchi) July 1, 2020

In yet another tweet Suchitra revealed that the offer was made by an influential Kollywood celebrity, who appears to be her family friend. She wrote, "Sad part- It was a family friend (highly influential Kollywood celeb) who made this call to me. Smarten up guys, be even more determined no to give up now. #jusitceforjayarajandfenix."

Sad part - it was a family friend (highly influential Kollywood celeb) who made this call to me. 😢 Smarten up guys, be even more determined not to give up now. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix @Ahmedshabbir20 @ShivAroor @ahmedmeeranoffl https://t.co/6lmgKDY1cG — Suchitra (@suchi_mirchi) July 1, 2020

Various celebrities including Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu Kajal Aggarwal, Karthik Subbaraj, Akshara Gowda, Jayam Ravi, Jiiva, Samantha Akkineni, Parineeti Chopra and other from the film industry have condemned the bone-chilling death of the father-son duo in Tuticorin district.

For the uninitiated, it all began when Jayaraj and Fenix, who ran a mobile shop in Sathankulam were arresting allegedly for keeping their shop open past the permitted hours owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly they were physically tortured and abused. The duo succumbed to injuries in a hospital where they were taken after their health deteriorated. Fenix died on June 22, while Jayaraj breathed his last on June 23.

