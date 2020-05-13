    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      RUMOUR HAS IT! Thala Ajith's Valimai To Release On This Date?

      Valimai, the action thriller that features Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith in the lead role, is one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Tamil cinema. The shooting of the Ajith starrer is currently put on hold due to all India lockdown. Reportedly, the makers have zeroed in a release date for Valimai.

      If the latest reports are to be believed, the H Vinoth directorial has been slated to hit the theaters on May 1, 2021, the 50th birthday of lead actor Ajith. The makers were initially planning to release Valimai by the first quarter of 2021. But the team changed the decision later to avoid the box office clash with the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe.

      Story first published: Wednesday, May 13, 2020, 23:01 [IST]
