      Thalaiva Rajinikanth’s Fan Kills Thalapathy Vijay’s Fan Due To Fight Over COVID-19 Relief Funds

      Thalaiva Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay are the most celebrated actors in the Tamil film industry. The duo enjoys a loyal fan following across the world. But a recent incident about them has shocked everyone.

      On Thursday (April 23), a Rajinikanth fan allegedly killed a Vijay fan after a fight over Novel Coronavirus relief funds intensified. Vijay's fan M Yuvaraj and his neighbour were involved in a heated argument with A Dinesh Babu, a fan of Superstar Rajinikanth. As per the report published in a leading portal, Yuvaraj and Dinesh Babu tried to prove that their respective stars donated more than the other person to COVID-19 relief funds.

      The situation got out of control when Dinesh Babu attacked Yuvaraj. He later pushed him down, due to which the latter died on the spot. Marakkanam police officials have arrested Rajinikanth fan A Dinesh Babu for killing Vijay fan Yuvaraj. The investigation regarding the murder is on. Yuvaraj's mortal remains were sent to a private hospital in Kalapet, Puducherry for autopsy.

      On a related note, actor Vijay donated Rs 1.3 crore to Coronavirus relief funds to PM-CARES Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Funds of many states. Rajinikanth also contributed Rs 50 lakh to coronavirus relief funds and will reportedly donate groceries to members of Nadigar Sangam.

      Talking about Coronavirus, India has reported 23,502 COVID-19 positive cases and 722 people have died. Fortunately, 5012 people have recovered, so far, from Coronavirus.

