    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Thalapathy Vijay To Team Up With Valimai Director H Vinoth?

      Vijay is a busy bee these days despite the COVID-19 lockdown that has restricted everyone inside their homes. As per rumours, the actor who is currently awaiting the release of Master is also listening to narrations for his next venture from various directors. Recent grapevine suggests that the actor has called Valimai director H Vinoth over the phone to discuss a project with him and the narration might happen in the near future.

      If true, Vijay will have his maiden collaboration with H Vinoth after #Thalapathy65 with AR Murugadoss and a yet-to-be-confirmed movie with Siva. It is to be noted that Vijay is eyeing Ajith's directors as earlier, the former had approached Viswasam director Siva for a discussion on projects and now Vinoth's name came up.

      Talking about Vijay and H Vinoth's current projects, Thalapathy's Master will be released once the lockdown ends. Reports suggest that the official trailer of the movie will be dropped on October 25, if the COVID-19 situation comes under control by then. If so, the movie will be out on November 14, as a Diwali release. For the unversed, Vijay's last film Bigil was also a Diwali release. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the thriller will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal in supporting roles.

      On the other hand, H Vinoth's Valimai will resume shoot only after the COVID-19 situation comes under control. Considering the situation, the highly-anticipated action-thriller's release might be postponed to the second half of 2021. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Valimai will feature Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautham, Ileana D'Cruz and Pavel Navageethan in pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for the highly-awaited movie.

