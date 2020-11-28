Trisha To Essay Deepika Padukone’s Role In Piku Remake?

Trisha To Essay Deepika Padukone’s Role

A report published in a leading portal states that a big production house in the South film industry has bagged the remake rights of Piku, which will be remade in Tamil as well as Telugu. The makers have reportedly signed Trisha to play Deepika Padukone's titular character in the project. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Search For Actor To Play Big B’s Character

Apart from Trisha, the makers are now reportedly searching for an experience veteran actor to play Amitabh Bachchan's role in the remake. For the unversed, the actor had played the role of a 70-year-old man, who suffers from constipation. Apart from Big B and Deepika, the film also stars late Irrfan Khan in a pivotal role.

Trisha’s Upcoming Projects

Trisha will next be seen in Tamil films Paramapadham Vilayattu, Garjanai, Sathuranga Vettai 2, Raangi, Sugar and Ponniyin Selvan. She is also a part of Malayalam film Ram.

Appreciation Received By Piku

Released in 2015, Piku was loved by the critics as well as the masses. The film received 5 Filmfare Awards and 3 National Awards. Notably, Amitabh Bachchan won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Shoojit Sircar directorial. Deepika and Irrfan were also praised for their acting.