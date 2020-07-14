Vanitha Vijaykumar Meets Asst. Commissioner Who Assures To Take Action Against Ravinder & Surya Devi

A few days ago, Vanitha Vijaykumar had filed a case against a woman named Surya Devi for abusing the actress in her videos. Now she has filed a case against film producer Ravinder for tarnishing her image.

While interacting with media, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame said that the duo has been posting abusive videos with wrong information on social media, with regard to her wedding with Peter Paul and therefore she has lodged a police complaint against them. Apparently, she met the Asst. Commissioner of SRMC police station today to discuss the case, and the police have assured her that action will be taken against the duo within 2 days.

Vanitha mentioned that though she tried to sort out the issue by talking to Surya Devi and Ravinder personally, the duo continued to tarnish her image. Vanitha also requested the media to corporate with her, and stated that she has been a single mother with the support of her parents. She added that though she doesn't know the two of them either personally or professionally, they tried to misuse her name for publicity.

Talking about the rumours that went viral about her son going through depression, the actress said that it is untrue. She added that he is very much fine and she has been in contact with her former husband. Vanitha reiterated that her marriage doesn't define her character and it's her personal choice.

On the other hand, her advocate Sreedhar said that Surya Devi is a drug peddler and he has all the evidence to prove the same. He said that he has a voice recording of her and her customer on his phone, which will be released soon. The advocate also mentioned that a comedy artist from a popular TV show is also involved in this matter. He said how can a drug peddler tarnish someone's hard-earned image. For the uninitiated, Surya Devi had earlier uploaded a video on Sreedhar and his family as well.

