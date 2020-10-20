Vanitha Vijaykumar- Peter Paul Fight: Actress Reacts To Media Reports, Says ‘This Too Shall Pass’

Not too long ago, producer Ravindran had posted a cryptic Facebook post about Vanitha Vijaykumar and Peter Paul having trouble in their marital life. A few entertainment portals had also reported that the duo was engaged in a heated argument after Peter got drunk and misbehaved with the actress, who reportedly threw him out of the house. Though there has been no confirmation regarding the same, Vanitha has now come up with an explanation for her fans and followers by taking to her social media handle.

Initially, the actress gave a befitting reply to netizens who slammed her for breaking Peter Paul's relationship with his first wife Elizabeth Helen. She tweeted, "To those who think I broke a home..I made a home with someone who didn't have a home and family for many years..he was in pain and so was I..we loved laughed and lived thru the worst times beginning from covid pandemic to the media circus which was purposely created around us."

After a few tweets about her life with Peter Paul, and how they went through several unpleasant circumstances, the actress confirmed that she is going through a major challenge in her life as she tweeted, "I dont hide anything as I have nothing to hide..taking advantage of this isn't nice..all I would like to say now is I am going thru another major challenge and I am trying my best to see how I can sort it out as it's not something I'm able to change or ignore as its about life."

Here Are The Tweets

To those who think I broke a home..I made a home with someone who didn't have a home and family for many years..he was in pain and so was I..we loved laughed and lived thru the worst times beginning from covid pandemic to the media circus which was purposely created around us. — Vanitha Vijaykumar (@vanithavijayku1) October 19, 2020

Calling her life a constant struggle, the actress revealed that she is in immense pain at the moment. She wrote, "And death..I'm in immense pain and my heart is so heavy..I am so scared as love is the only thing I want and am scared to lose..I am being bold in facing this challenge without disturbing my work and my kids..my life has been a constant struggle and this isn't something new to me."

She was also seen requesting her fans to not fall prey to any theories about her life by reading fake news. Vanitha tweeted, "I'm having to deal with that without having control..I cannot say I wish this hadn't happened because life is a lesson and I'm still learning..I'm being strong and facing it with a pinch of salt..I kindly request you to not come to any theories by reading fake news.I dont deserve. To be abused or teased about as the truth is I never did anything wrong..I gave love to someone who needed it..I'm in a situation that all my dreams and hope for in my life might crash..I'm being positive but not convinced as its something which scares me.."

Vanitha ended the series of tweets saying that she believes in miracles and this too shall pass. "I'm strong and Bold woman who has faced a lo in life...I'm hoping this too shall pass..please dont speculate anything as it really hurts..love is the only thing that can crush me..I believe in miracles and hoping for one..whatever is destined I'm ready to face it as it is inevitable", she tweeted.

For those who are unaware, Vanitha got married to filmmaker Peter Paul during the COVID-19 lockdown, which garnered huge attention of the netizens, after the latter's first wife Elizabeth Helen filed a case against him for marrying the actress without divorcing her.

