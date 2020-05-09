    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Vijay Sethupathi In Trouble! Complaint Filed Against Makkal Selvan For Hurting Religious Sentiments

      Actor Vijay Sethupathi recently got into trouble for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of many people. Popularly known as Makkal Selvan, Vijay's recently online interaction with Kamal Haasan caught everyone's attention and also landed Kamal Haasan in trouble. He had called the great poet-composer Thyagaraja a 'beggar'. But on the other hand, Vijay wouldn't have thought that his previous show will get him into trouble.

      The All India Hindu Sabha from Trichy has lodged a complaint against Vijay Sethupathi. According to the petition filed against the actor, in an episode of reality show Namma Ooru Hero, Vijay had made a statement that in Hindu temples, the priests let people see when the idols of gods are being bathed, but when it's being dressed up, they close it to the devotees.

      Makkal Selvan had also mentioned that a small girl asked her grandfather why they don't allow her to see the gods being dressed up, when they show them bathing. The secretary of All India Hindu Sabha, Manikandan B has stated that Vijay Sethupathi's speech hurt the sentiments of the Hindus, and is a direct attack on religious practices, which are being done for ages.

      The secretary requested the police commissioner to take action against Vijay Sethupathi. He feels that severe action will work as a deterrent for actors and those belonging to other religions, who try to gain publicity by defaming Hindu gods.

      On a related note, Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Vignesh Shivan's directorial venture Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal. In the film, Vijay will be paired opposite South sirens Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is going to be a Tamil romantic-comedy, which will refresh audiences' minds. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and it will be produced by Lalit Kumar.

