Vijay Sethupathi To Remake Uppena In Tamil, Jason Sanjay To Make His Debut With The Film!

If you're an ardent fan of Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, then the following piece of information will definitely get you super excited. Well, according to the latest buzz, Sethupathi has bought the Tamil remake rights of his Telugu film, Uppena, which was supposed to arrive in theatres on April 2 but has been postponed due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

That's not all! According to cinemaexpress.com, the Super Deluxe actor will not only produce the Tamil version of Uppena, but he will also play the antagonist in the film. As if that's not enough, Sethupathi is even going to launch Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, through his production venture. Yes, you heard that right.

Jason Sanjay is going to make his acting debut in Tamil with the remake of Uppena. A source in the know told Cinema Express, "Vijay Sethupathi discussed the script of Uppena with Vijay on the sets of Master, and the latter felt it would be an ideal debut for his son." Now, isn't that the best news that you've heard today? We definitely think so!

Buchi Babu Sana, who has directed the original, will also helm the Tamil remake. Vijay Sethupathi will bankroll the project along with Mythri Movie Makers and the official announcement about the film and its casting will be made once Jason returns from Canada. The young lad is currently studying filmmaking and is expected to be back in Chennai after the situation gets normal.

We hear the Tamil version of Uppena will go on floors early next year. Well, in that case, we hope things pan out smoothly for Jason, as we just can't wait to see him lock horns with Vijay Sethupathi in his very first film. What's interesting is that Sethupathi is also the villain in Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master, which is one of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year.

