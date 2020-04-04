    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Will Naragasooran Have A Direct OTT Platform Release Before The Theatrical One?

      By
      |

      Naragasooran is a highly anticipated movie of 2020. The makers of the thriller, which was scheduled for March 27th release, had postponed the date due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Well, as per reports, makers are gearing up for the release of the movie. It is also heard that the movie might be considered for an OTT release instead of the theatrical one. If it's true, Naragasooran will become the first feature film to have digital streaming skipping the theatrical release. Also, of lately, the director of the movie, Karthick Naren had asked fans if they wanted Naragasooran to be released online due to the current situation. Interestingly, a majority of them had said yes to it.

      Naragasooran

      The movie earlier took a long time to release due to financial problems. It was rumoured that the producer of the movie, Gautham Menon and the director had a huge argument over the issue.

      Well, Naragasooran has an ensemble cast of Arvind Samy, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shriya Saran, Sudeep Kishan, Aathmika, Aathma Patrick, Kitty and Nalinikanth in pivotal roles. The movie, which went on floors on 16th September 2017, is the second installment of the 2016 movie, and also Karthick's debut venture, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (D16).

      On a related note, Karthick Naren's Mafia Chapter 1 was released last month and had garnered a positive response. The thriller stars Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles and had a recent digital release on Amazon Prime.

      Gautham Menon & Karthick Naren Involve In A War Of Words!

      Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 10:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X