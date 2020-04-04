Will Naragasooran Have A Direct OTT Platform Release Before The Theatrical One?

Naragasooran is a highly anticipated movie of 2020. The makers of the thriller, which was scheduled for March 27th release, had postponed the date due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Well, as per reports, makers are gearing up for the release of the movie. It is also heard that the movie might be considered for an OTT release instead of the theatrical one. If it's true, Naragasooran will become the first feature film to have digital streaming skipping the theatrical release. Also, of lately, the director of the movie, Karthick Naren had asked fans if they wanted Naragasooran to be released online due to the current situation. Interestingly, a majority of them had said yes to it.

The movie earlier took a long time to release due to financial problems. It was rumoured that the producer of the movie, Gautham Menon and the director had a huge argument over the issue.

Well, Naragasooran has an ensemble cast of Arvind Samy, Indrajith Sukumaran, Shriya Saran, Sudeep Kishan, Aathmika, Aathma Patrick, Kitty and Nalinikanth in pivotal roles. The movie, which went on floors on 16th September 2017, is the second installment of the 2016 movie, and also Karthick's debut venture, Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (D16).

On a related note, Karthick Naren's Mafia Chapter 1 was released last month and had garnered a positive response. The thriller stars Arun Vijay, Prasanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles and had a recent digital release on Amazon Prime.

