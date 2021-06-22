Beast Second Look Out: Thalapathy Vijay's Deadly Look Is A Perfect Birthday Treat For Fans

Kollywood superstar Vijay, who is celebrating his 47th birthday on June 22, is soon coming up with his upcoming action movie titled Beast. The makers of the highly anticipated film revealed the first look of Vijay in the movie on the eve of his birth anniversary.

And now, the second look poster of Thalapathy has been unveiled by the makers at 12 am on June 22, 2021, on the joyous occasion of the actor’s birthday. For the unversed, Beast was earlier tentatively titled as Thalapathy 65.

The poster features a rugged looking Vijay in a white shirt wielding a gun with a mounted sight of a fighter chopper in the background. Sharing the second look poster, the makers wished the superstar a happy birthday and wrote, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook! #HBDThalapathyVijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDThalapathy.” Check out the post below:

Talking more about the film, Beast is touted to be an action-thriller which is being directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, who rose to fame with the Nayanthara starrer Kolamavu Kokila. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead along with Aparna Das, Shine Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander whilst the cinematographer is helmed by Manoj Paramahamsa. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Beast is expected to hit the silver screens in 2022 on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

It must be noted that Vijay, who was last seen in Master, recently wrapped up a major schedule of the film in Georgia. On April 9, production house Sun Pictures had shared a photo featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar and Vijay, from the sets of the movie on Twitter. Vijay and the team will shoot for the second schedule once lockdown restrictions are eased by the government in Chennai.

The first look poster of Beast was shared by the makers yesterday with a caption that said "Thalapathy65 is Beast" on their official Twitter handle. Take a look!