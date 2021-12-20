Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Contestants Remuneration: Here’s How Much Pavni, Priyanka, Raju And Others Are Charging!

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil's counterpart Bigg Boss 5 Telugu, recently had its grand finale. Among the five finalists, VJ Sunny was chosen as the ultimate winner of the show. With the end of the Telugu version's fifth season, mini screen audiences are now looking forward to witnessing BB 5 Tamil's grand finale, which reportedly will be held on January 16 next year.

With 10 contestants including Akshara Reddy, Amir, Ciby Chandran, Niroop Nandakumar, Pavni Reddy, Priyanka Deshpande, Raju Jeyamohan, Sanjeev, Thamarai Selvi and Varun remaining inside the house, looks like any one of the upcoming weekends will have a double eviction where two contestants will be seen getting eliminated from the show. Recently, one of the strong contestants of the season and renowned actor Abhinay Vaddi bid goodbye to the show as the eleventh eliminated housemate.

Apart from his shocking elimination, what caught the attention of netizens is the very fact that he was the highest-paid contestant of the season. Reportedly, he was being paid Rs 2.75 lakh per week. Following him is evicted contestant Madhumitha, who was charging Rs 2.5 lakh per week.

Take a look at the remunerations of other Bigg Boss Tamil 5 contestants here!

Abhinay: Rs 2.75 lakh/ week

Madhumitha: Rs 2.5 lakh/ week

Priyanka Deshpande and Nadia Chang: Rs 2 lakh/week

Imman, Abishek, Namitha: Rs 1.75 lakh/week

Raju Jeyamohan, Chinna Ponnu: Rs 1.5 lakh/week

Pavni, Varun: Rs 1.25 lakh/week

Isai Vani, Akshara Reddy: Rs 1 lakh/week

Thamarai Selvi, Suruthi, Iykki Berry, Niroop and Ciby: Rs 70 K/week

Well, with the remuneration buzz going viral on social media, followers of Bigg Boss Tamil 5 have already started a debate about the probable winner of the show, who along with the trophy will take home a sizable chunk of money (remuneration) and a cash cheque.