Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Elimination This Week: Actor Abhinay Vaddi Gets Evicted!

Recently, Bigg Boss 5 Tamil contestant Abhinay Vaddi became the talk of the town, after Raju Jeyamohan questioned his closeness with Pavani Reddy. During one of the previous weekend episodes, the hot topic was discussed and host Kamal Haasan was seen schooling Raju for sticking his nose in others affairs.

The way Ulagnayagan criticized him for moral policing was highly appreciated by the mini screen audiences as well. On the other hand, Abhinay was also slammed by the host for not standing for himself and Pavani, even when the whole event took a toll on the latter. Amid all the hustle and bustle, what shocked the housemates is Kamal's disclosure about the gossip's inception. Apparently, Priyanka was the first person in the house to spread the rumour about Abhinay's growing closeness with Pavani.

Well, after getting schooled, the contestants were seen diverting their complete attention on tasks, as they all got nominated on Monday.

Through various immunity tasks, housemates were required to save themselves from the upcoming elimination. Contestants including Ciby Chandran, Niroop Nandakumar, Thamarai, Amir and Sanjeev were able to free themselves from the eviction, while Abhinay, Akshara, Pavani, Priyanka, Raju and Varun remained on the nomination list.

Well, with several speculations doing the rounds about the next elimination, the latest we hear is about Abhinay's exit. Reportedly, Abhinay has become the 10th contestant to bid goodbye to BB Tamil 5. As per reports, he received the least number of votes than the other nominated contestants this week. His eviction has not really surprised many, as it was highly speculated from the early stage itself. His game strategy and performances in tasks were up to the mark.

Abhinay's viewpoints were mostly logical, however, his observations last week didn't seem to have impressed the audience. His elimination will be telecasted in the Sunday episode of the show.