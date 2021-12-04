Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Elimination This Week: Abishek Raaja Gets Eliminated Again!

Looks like Abishek Raaja has not been able to make an impression on the mini screen audience as he becomes the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 5 Tamil. The film analyst, who entered the madhouse on Day 1 and got eliminated on day 21, re-entered the show as the first wild card contestant on day 47.

Post his comeback, Abishek could only survive for two weeks inside the house. Though fans were expecting his new avatar in the show with his comeback, he was still seen applying the same tactics which he used initially, including mind games and forcing his opinion on others. As he enjoys a good fan following on social media, his second exit has indeed become the talk of the town, with many expressing their disappointment in their respective posts and tweets.

Apart from Abishek, the 9th-week nomination process saw contestants like Abhinay Vaddi, Imman Annachi, Varun, Thamarai Selvi, Pavani Reddy, Akshara Reddy, Raju Jeyamohan, Ciby Chandran and Priyanka Deshpande getting nominated. Reportedly, Raju Jeyamohan has received the highest votes this week and he will be saved in the Saturday episode of the show. Abishek's eviction will be announced in the Sunday episode.

On a related note, host Kamal Haasan has returned to the show after recovering from COVID-19. In the previous week, his co-star Ramya Krishnan had hosted the show, which too had garnered a great deal of attention, thanks to her impressive oratory skills and grace.

Currently, Niroop Nandakumar is the captain of the house.