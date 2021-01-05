    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjuna Gets Trolled For Pushing Shivani Narayanan During Task

      By
      |

      The Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will witness Day 2 of the ticket to finale task. As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, the contestants will apparently have to collect coins stuck on housemates' jackets. In the promo, Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss and Shivani Narayanan can be seen running for the coins.

      Shivani

      In one of the sequences, Aari manhandles Shivani to collect the coin stuck behind her jacket. An evidently irked Balaji can be seen expressing his disappointment as he says, "If running is your strategy, I can play with my strategy as well."

      Aari soon gives up and Balaji collects the former's coin. Soon after the process, Aari expresses his anger by saying that Balaji should have tried to catch him as the game's rules say so. Shockingly, he went on to question the youngster's manhood. Balaji responded by saying, "I asked you not to run. You have endurance and I have strength. And I think am playing well." To this Aari replied sarcastically, "You are playing really well. I have seen it."

      Well, Aari's regressive behaviour and manhandling Shivani for the task has not gone down well with the netizens, who have slammed him for his gameplay. He has been slammed by a few for questioning the youngster's manhood too. A few have requested Kamal Haasan to question Aari for provoking others and creating unnecessary arguments in the show. If you may recall, Aari was highly appreciated by the Ulaganayagan for his calm and composed nature, which the Nedunchalai actor has proved otherwise in the latest promo

      Check out the tweets here!

      On a related note, the 7 contestants remaining- Shivani, Balaji, Aari, Gabriella, Som Shekar, Rio Raj and Ramya Pandian have been nominated for the 14th week elimination of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

      Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: How To Vote For Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian & Others?

      Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss To Win The Ticket To Finale?

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X