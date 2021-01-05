Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Aari Arjuna Gets Trolled For Pushing Shivani Narayanan During Task

The Tuesday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will witness Day 2 of the ticket to finale task. As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, the contestants will apparently have to collect coins stuck on housemates' jackets. In the promo, Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss and Shivani Narayanan can be seen running for the coins.

In one of the sequences, Aari manhandles Shivani to collect the coin stuck behind her jacket. An evidently irked Balaji can be seen expressing his disappointment as he says, "If running is your strategy, I can play with my strategy as well."

Aari soon gives up and Balaji collects the former's coin. Soon after the process, Aari expresses his anger by saying that Balaji should have tried to catch him as the game's rules say so. Shockingly, he went on to question the youngster's manhood. Balaji responded by saying, "I asked you not to run. You have endurance and I have strength. And I think am playing well." To this Aari replied sarcastically, "You are playing really well. I have seen it."

Well, Aari's regressive behaviour and manhandling Shivani for the task has not gone down well with the netizens, who have slammed him for his gameplay. He has been slammed by a few for questioning the youngster's manhood too. A few have requested Kamal Haasan to question Aari for provoking others and creating unnecessary arguments in the show. If you may recall, Aari was highly appreciated by the Ulaganayagan for his calm and composed nature, which the Nedunchalai actor has proved otherwise in the latest promo

Check out the tweets here!

What is this guy trying to do to Shivani... Title venda Ana oru game la points kkaga manhandling kooda panna thayanga mattaru.. ithu thaan Ivan neethi, nermai, nyaayam huh? Ippo enga pochu annanoda decency? Gaby kku apron potta annan innaikku Shivani huh Enna panraru?? — Anitha (@Anitha06552260) January 5, 2021

Provoking king aari🤦🏽‍♂️ athu ena "ambala paiyan" thana? So you saying girls cant run?

"Amabalaya iruntha panu" "ambala paiyan thana" all triggering kooda regressive mindset than🤦🏽‍♂️ @ikamalhaasan asusual vanthu aari ku support panitu ponga! — 🤷‍♂️ (@rationalgeek1) January 5, 2021

#Aari Mathiri Oru Character Ellam Namma Life La Irruntha Evvalavu Kodumai Ya Irrugum Life 😏😏😏

Very Worst Da 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ #BigBoss4Tamil https://t.co/ezP7XZ7S6g pic.twitter.com/qoHUTBsKq5 — Sidharth Sidhu (@Sidhuu52) January 5, 2021

#Aari da psychopath for reason each and every game fight pic.twitter.com/J2iUvsChLh — sgk (@sgk52967450) January 5, 2021

This one guy #Aari spoils the Whole Show. No sportsmanship. Ivan la Aishwarya Yashika kite kite matyirukanum https://t.co/mI5UFMI7t5 — Unpopular Opinion (@Unpopul38860713) January 5, 2021

On a related note, the 7 contestants remaining- Shivani, Balaji, Aari, Gabriella, Som Shekar, Rio Raj and Ramya Pandian have been nominated for the 14th week elimination of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

