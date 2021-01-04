Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Balaji Murugadoss To Win The Ticket To Finale?

The crucial ticket to finale week has finally begun. With just a couple of weeks to go for the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the mini-screen audiences are waiting to watch who grabs the immunity card of the season. Let us tell you that the winner of the task will be given immunity to save himself or herself from further nominations, i.e. direct entry as the first finalist of the show.

Well, as per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, the contestants will go through a few tasks throughout the week and the best player among them will be chosen as the winner of the ticket to the finale.

The promo showed contestants competing with each other as their first task was to hold large water balloons over a bed of nails. Though the housemates tried their best to hold their respective balloons, Rio Raj and Balaji Murugadoss were seen holding on for the maximum time period. Though the promo didn't reveal the winner, netizens opine that Balaji might win the first task. A few also think that because Balaji has a good physique and is often seen working out, an incessant physical task this week might help him take away the ticket to the finale.

Take A Look At The Promo!

Well, to know the reality behind the buzz, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the Monday episode of the show. On a related note, Aajeedh Khalique was eliminated in the 13th week of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The remaining contestants in the house include Balaji, Aari Arjuna, Shivani Narayanan, Ramya Pandian, Gabriella Charlton and Som Shekar.

