Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Simbu To Replace Kamal Haasan?

Post the massive success of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the makers are all set to kick-start a brand new season. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 will be launched in June 2021. The team which is currently busy with the show's pre-production activities, is also said to have approached a few popular celebrities for the season.

Well now, what has deviated the attention of most fans and followers of the show, is a new rumour in town that suggests Kamal Haasan's replacement as host. Reportedly, the Ulaganayagan, who is currently busy with his political commitments and upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, might not host Bigg Boss Tamil 5. Also, rumours are rife that actor Simbu has been approached by the team. Though there is no official confirmation regarding his inclusion in the show, fans of the Eeswaran star are highly elated and are expecting him to confirm the news soon.

Let us tell you that although the actor has no experience in hosting shows, Simbu's appearance as a judge in one of the reality shows Jodi Number One, was highly impressive and also garnered huge attention of the mini-screen audiences. Notably, the actor's expressive nature which has been evident in several of his interviews, might also play a great deal in Bigg Boss Tamil 5, only if he gives his nod to host the show.

Talking about Bigg Boss Tamil 4, after completing 100 days of his stay inside the house, actor Aari Arjuna was seen bagging the coveted trophy. The other four finalists were Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj, Ramya Pandian and Som Shekar.

