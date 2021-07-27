D43 First Look: Highly Awaited Update Of Dhanush Starrer To Be Out Tomorrow At 11 AM!

It's confirmed! The first look of Dhanush's next with Karthick Naren titled #D43 will be out tomorrow (July 28) at 11 am. The young talented director took to his Twitter handle to announce the big news as he tweeted, "To all the @dhanushkraja sir's fans out there #D43 #D43FirstLookTomorrow @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi." Along with the tweet, he shared a 34-second video that gives a glimpse of the handsome actor lying down on a bike.

With the first look announcement of the film, Dhanush fans are super excited and are eagerly awaiting the big day. Notably, the title of #D43 will also be out along with the poster. Let us tell you that Dhanush is turning 38 tomorrow (July 28), and what best occasion to unveil the super update of his highly anticipated film than his birthday?

Talking more about #D43, the film's final schedule recently resumed in Hyderabad. Also starring Malavika Mohanan in the lead role, the Tamil drama will have Dhanush reportedly playing the role of an investigative journalist. With script penned by Malayalam scriptwriter duo Sharfu and Suhaas, the Karthick Naren-directorial has music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Sathya Jyothi Films is backing the project.

Dhanush Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration Per Film And Luxury Vehicles Owned By The Karnan Actor

Dhanush-Selavaraghvan's Naane Varuven To Get A Title Change?

Meanwhile, Dhanush is making his debut in Hollywood with Russo Brothers' (Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo) The Gray Man, also starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Anna de Armas and Jessica Henwick. The actor will also be joining forces with National Award-winning director Sekhar Kammula for their yet-to-be-titled multilingual project. The film will have a release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The star is also a part of Bollywood director Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.