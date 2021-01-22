Dhanush's Karnan: The Satellite Rights Of The Mari Selvaraj Project Are Sold

Karnan, the upcoming Dhanush starrer which is directed by Mari Selvaraj, is one most-awaited projects of Tamil cinema in 2021. The shooting of Karnan, which is said to be a rural drama, was recently wrapped up. As per the latest reports, the satellite rights of the Dhanush starrer are already sold.

If the latest reports are to be true, the satellite rights of Karnan has been bagged by the Zee Network The rumour mills suggest that the satellite rights of the Dhanush starrer have been sold for a whopping amount, which is one of the highest received by a Dhanush starrer so far. However, this news is yet to be officially confirmed by the makers of the project.

Karnan is an ambitious project for both Dhanush and director Mari Selvaraj, who are joining hands for the first time in their careers. After wrapping up the project, leading man Dhanush had thanked the director and production banner V Creations, and the rest of the cast and crew, with a special Twitter post.

"#karnan shoot completed. Thank you Mari selvaraj for giving me this. Thank you @theVcreations thanu sir for the support. Sincere thanks to all my co-stars and technicians. A special thanks to @Music_Santhosh for the overwhelming music you have given for this special special film.", the National award-winner wrote in his post.

If the rumours are to be believed, Karnan is based on the communal riot that took place in Kodiyankulam, Tamil Nadu, in 1991. Even though director Mari Selvaraj and his team have not confirmed these reports, the making video of the project which was released on Dhanush's birthday, had confirmed that the film is not set at the present.

Rajisha Vijayan, the popular Malayalam actress is appearing as the female lead in Karnan. Lal, cinematographer-actor Natty, Yogi Babu, Gouri G Kishan, Lakshmipriya Chandramouli, and so on play the other pivotal roles. The project is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu under the banner V Creations.

