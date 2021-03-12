Kamal Haasan To Contest In Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections From Coimbatore South Constituency

MNM (Makkal Needhi Maiam) founder Kamal Haasan will be contesting from Coimbatore South constituency in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Announcing the same, the actor-turned-politician took to his Twitter space and tweeted in Tamil which loosely translates to, "In the battle of safeguarding soil, language and the people of Tamil Nadu, I will be contesting from Coimbatore South. The victory will be of the people of Tamil Nadu, not me."

According to The News Minute, while announcing his inclusion in the second list, the actor interacted with the media and said (in Tamil), "Coimbatore is very close to my heart. 'Kongu sezhithaal, engum sezhikkum' (If Kongu region- Coimbatore, Erode, Salem, etc. flourishes, everywhere else would flourish too) is a proverb. But this region has become synonym to corruption and I am going to raise my voice against this in the Assembly. But for that to happen I will need your support" (loose translation)

Fans and followers of the Ulaganayagan are highly elated with the big announcement that they have been waiting for since long. Many congratulated and have also extended their support to the legendary superstar. In South Coimbatore, Kamal will fight National parties BJP and Congress. The two parties are yet to announce their candidates, but reports are rife that Vanathi Srinivas would bat for BJP, while Mayura Jayakumar will represent Congress.

Well, the second list of candidates announced today has other popular faces that include actress Supriya and IAS officer Santhosh Babu. Notably, on March 10, Kamal Haasan announced the initial list of 70 candidates for the Assembly election, which is going to be held on April 6.

