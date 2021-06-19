Maanaadu: Meherezylaa Song Teaser Promises A Unique Romantic Number!

The makers of Maanaadu, the highly anticipated upcoming Silambarasan starrer, revealed the 'Meherezylaa' song teaser at 6 PM today (June 19, 2021). The interesting song teaser features the moments from the recording studio, featuring director Venkat Prabhu, composer-singer Yuvan Shankar Raja, and co-singer Bhavatharini. The teaser promises that the first single of Maanaadu is going to be a unique romantic number.

In the teaser, director Venkat Prabhu introduces the audiences to the composer-singer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is all set to record the first single. Interestingly, the director reveals that 'Meherezylaa' is a new term that lyricist Madhan Karky especially invented for the Maanaadu single. Venkat Prabhu also added that both he and Yuvan are still unaware of the actual meaning of the term 'Meherezylaa'.

The director also introduces singer Bhavatharini, who has lent voice to the Maanaadu first single, along with Yuvan Shankar Raja. Thus, 'Meherezylaa' marks yet another collaboration of the highly celebrated brother-sister duo, Yuvan, and Bhavatharini.

Towards the end of the song teaser, it is also confirmed that the 'Meherezylaa' single and lyrical video will be revealed on June 21, Monday. Expectations are riding high on the Maanaadu first single, after the release of the exciting song teaser. The Silambarasan fans and Tamil music lover are visibly impressed with the song teaser, which is going viral on social media now.