Master To Get A Hindi Remake Soon; Who Will Reprise Thalapathy Vijay's Role?

Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer that hit the theatres for Pongal 2021, has already earned blockbuster status. As per the latest reports, Master is now all set to get a Hindi remake soon. According to the latest reports, the Hindi remake rights of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has already been sold.

If the reports are to be true, the Master Hindi remake rights have been bagged by the banner Endemol Shine India. The production banner is said to be planning to bankroll the remake in association with Cine1 Studios and Seven Screen Studios. The reports also suggest that Hrithik Roshan has been approached to reprise Thalpathy Vijay's character in the remake.

As per some of the reports, Vijay Sethupathi will once again play the lead antagonist Bhavani in the Hindi remake. But some other sources suggest that talented actors Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been considered to play the role. However, none of these reports are officially confirmed yet.

However, a group of netizens is still unable to accept the reports regarding the remake, as the Hindi dubbed version of Master has already been released. The Hindi version, which has been titled Vijay The Master, has been delivering an excellent performance at the box office. This has prompted the netizens to ask why the Thalapathy Vijay starrer needs yet another Hindi adaptation.

Coming to the performance of Master at the box office, the movie has successfully crossed the prestigious 100-Crore mark. Despite being released amidst the pandemic with 50 percent occupancy at the theatres, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been delivering an excellent performance, which almost equals to the pre-covid times. If things follow at the same rate, Master will surely emerge as one of the biggest box office successes of Tamil cinema.

