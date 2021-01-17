Master Day 4 Box Office Collection: Vijay Starrer Continues To Charm The Audience!

Within three days of its release, Master has entered the elite Rs 100 crore club. Starring the one and only Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, the film literally wooed the audience and registered a massive response at the theatres.

According to Film Tracker Kaushik LM, Master has become Vijay's 8th film to enter the elite club. His other films that achieved the feat are Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri, Bairavaa, Mersal, Sarkar and Bigil. Well, on the fourth day of its release, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has garnered a net collection of Rs 15-20 crore.

Notably, the film had acquired a total of Rs 25 crore on its opening day in Tamil Nadu. As far as Master's Telugu version is concerned, the film entered the profit zone on day 3 of its release. Well, the team has indeed garnered a huge appreciation from the cine-goers with the collection, even at a time when theatres are following 50% occupancy due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

On a related note, the action-entertainer is backed by Xavier Britto, under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, and features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying key roles.

Notably, Master was released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film has songs composed by celebrated music composer Anirudh Ravichander and camera cranked by Sathyam Sooryan

Also Read: Master Day 3 Box Office Collection: Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi's Film Continues Its Golden Run!

Also Read: Master Day 2 Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Continues To Shine At The Box Office