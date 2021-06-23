Suriya And Jyotika Receive The First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine: Pictures Go Viral!
Suriya, the popular actor, and his wife, the talented actress Jyotika, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday (June 21, 2021). The news was shared by Suriya himself on his official social media handles. The popular couple's pictures from the hospital have been going viral on social media now.
Suriya had tested positive for COVID-19 in February 2021. The actor then took to his official Twitter page and shared the news with his followers. Suriya was admitted to a hospital for a couple of days, but later got discharged and finished his isolation period under home quarantine.
Coming to their respective careers, Suriya is all set to resume the shooting of his 40th outing in Tamil cinema, which has been tentatively titled Suriya 40, once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. The movie, which is said to be a complete family entertainer, is directed by Pandiyaraj and produced by the prestigious banner Sun Pictures.
The actor will be next seen in the upcoming Netflix Anthology Navarasa, which is produced by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Suriya is playing the lead role in the segment which is directed by Gautham Menon, in the project. After completing Suriya 40, he will kickstart the preparations for Vaadivaasal, the upcoming Vetrimaaran directorial.
Jyotika, on the other hand, was last seen in the courtroom drama Ponmagal Vandhaal. If the latest reports are to be believed, the actress has been approached to play a pivotal role in the highly anticipated project Salaar, which features Prabhas in the lead role. However, Jyotika is yet to sign the dotted line.