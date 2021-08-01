Valimai: First Single Of The Thala Ajith Starrer To Be Released On THIS Date?

Valimai, the highly anticipated Thala Ajith starrer is currently in the final stage of its production. As reported earlier, director H Vinoth and his team are all set to wrap up the shooting of the project with a short final schedule. Now, the latest reports suggest that the Valimai first single is all set to be released soon.

If the reports are to be believed, the first single of the Ajith Kumar starrer will be revealed on August 2, Monday. The rumourmills suggest that the makers are planning to reveal 'Vera Madhiri' song from the album, first. Yuvan Shankar Raja, the popular musician has composed the songs and original score of Valimai.

The new update on Valimai has left the die-hard fans of Thala Ajith, and the Tamil cinema audiences, totally excited. Expectations are riding high on the music album of the H Vinoth directorial, as it brings back the highly celebrated due Ajith Kumar and Yuvan Shankar Raja, after a long gap.

The grapevine also suggests that the Valimai team is planning to announce the much-awaited release date of the project, very soon. If things go as planned, the Thala Ajith starrer will hit the theatres on October 13, Thursday, as an Ayudha Pooja special release. In that case, the action thriller might clash with SS Rajamouli's pan-Indian project, RRR.

As reported earlier, Thala Ajith is playing the role of a CBCID officer named Eshwar Murthy IPS, in Valimai which marks his second collaboration with director H Vinoth. Ajith is said to be appearing in multiple get-ups in the project, which reportedly revolves around the racing business. Senior cinematographer Nirav Shah is the DOP of the project. Valimai is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.