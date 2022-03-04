Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Debut Single Musafir Gets A Release Date

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, the multi-faceted talent is currently focusing on her direction career. As reported earlier, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is currently busy with the final stage of production of her debut single, which has been titled Musafir. The highly anticipated single has now got a release date.

Recently, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and the makers of Musafir took to their respective social media handles and revealed that the single will be out on March 8, Tuesday. The song, which is composed by Ankit Tiwari, will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu languages. Ankit Tiwari himself has lent voice for the Hindi version, while Anirudh, Ranjith Govind, and Sagar have sung the Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu, versions respectively.

Aishwaryaa Rajinkanth shared the teasers of all four versions of Musafir on her official Instagram page. The single is titled Payani in Tamil, Yathrakkaran in Malayalam, and Sanchari in Telugu. From the song teaser, it is evident that Musafir is a catchy number that is going to stay with the listeners for a very long time. Musafir is jointly produced by Tips Music, Prerna Arora, and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

Check out the announcement video here:

As reported earlier, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has been going through a rough patch in her personal life after parting ways with her husband Dhanush. The couple announced separation in January 2022, after 18 years of married life. According to the sources close to the estranged couple, they were having marital issues for the last 4-5 years and were trying to make things work. However, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth decided to part ways after failing to sort out their differences. The couple is blessed with two sons, Yathra and Lingaa.