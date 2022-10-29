Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Elimination: Asal Likely To Get Evicted >From The House In The Third Week!

The biggest reality show on the small screen, Bigg Boss Tamil, season 6 has finished a successful two weeks run on Vijay TV. The contestants were prepared enough to generate enough entertainment through the show even if it meant to evoke controversies. Kamal Haasan is the host of season 6. This season of Bigg Boss has become successful with the viewers.

The third week of the Bigg Boss 6 Tamil show had contestants Asal, Ayesha, Azeem, Dinesh, Janany, Maheshwari, and Rachitha in the danger zone of elimination. However, all the hints are at the eviction of contestant Asal from the house this week.

Asal made headlines with his sleazy behaviour in the house. He earned the wrath of other housemates and the viewers as well for his nuances. There were also several online debates about the host Kamal Haasan's precarious silence about Asal's attitude as he never tried to acknowledge Asal's irritating stints. For the unversed, Asal has been spotted making advances with female contestants and touching them inappropriately in the show. However, in all likelihood, the makers of the show and the television channel are highly believed to evict Asal this week.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is telecast on Star Vijay TV on Mondays to Fridays at 9.30 pm for a one-hour episode and from 9.30 pm to 11 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. The show's entire seasons and episodes are available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.