Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Elimination: Asal Likely To Get Evicted >From The House In The Third Week!

The
biggest
reality
show
on
the
small
screen,
Bigg
Boss
Tamil,
season
6
has
finished
a
successful
two
weeks
run
on
Vijay
TV.
The
contestants
were
prepared
enough
to
generate
enough
entertainment
through
the
show
even
if
it
meant
to
evoke
controversies.
Kamal
Haasan
is
the
host
of
season
6.
This
season
of
Bigg
Boss
has
become
successful
with
the
viewers.
The
third
week
of
the
Bigg
Boss
6
Tamil
show
had
contestants
Asal,
Ayesha,
Azeem,
Dinesh,
Janany,
Maheshwari,
and
Rachitha
in
the
danger
zone
of
elimination.
However,
all
the
hints
are
at
the
eviction
of
contestant
Asal
from
the
house
this
week.
Asal
made
headlines
with
his
sleazy
behaviour
in
the
house.
He
earned
the
wrath
of
other
housemates
and
the
viewers
as
well
for
his
nuances.
There
were
also
several
online
debates
about
the
host
Kamal
Haasan's
precarious
silence
about
Asal's
attitude
as
he
never
tried
to
acknowledge
Asal's
irritating
stints.
For
the
unversed,
Asal
has
been
spotted
making
advances
with
female
contestants
and
touching
them
inappropriately
in
the
show.
However,
in
all
likelihood,
the
makers
of
the
show
and
the
television
channel
are
highly
believed
to
evict
Asal
this
week.
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
is
telecast
on
Star
Vijay
TV
on
Mondays
to
Fridays
at
9.30
pm
for
a
one-hour
episode
and
from
9.30
pm
to
11
pm
on
Saturdays
and
Sundays.
The
show's
entire
seasons
and
episodes
are
available
for
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.