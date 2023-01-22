Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Finale: Take A Look At The Voting Percentage Of Season's Finalists Azeem, Vikraman, & Shivin

As
the
grand
finale
of
the
most
anticipated
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
Season
has
come
to
an
end,
the
remuneration,
cash
prize,
and
voting
percentage
details
of
the
top
three
finalists
Vikraman,
Azeem,
and
Shivin
Ganesan
have
surfaced
on
the
internet.
The
huge
'luxurious
mansion' themed
house
setting
was
laid
in
EVP
Film
City
in
Chennai.
While
it
is
an
open
secret
that
the
voting
percentage
alone
doesn't
decide
the
winner
in
any
season
of
the
Bigg
Boss
reality
show
across
Hindi,
Telugu,
Tamil,
and
Kannada,
the
fans
of
the
finalists
are
still
curious
to
know
about
the
every-minute
detail
of
certain
aspects.
Here's
a
look
at
the
detailed
voting
percentage
of
the
finalists
Shivin,
Vikraman,
and
Azeem.
Rumoured
as
the
second
runner-up
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6,
Shivin
Ganesan
secured
as
many
as
28.90
Crore
votes
against
her
name.
Vikraman
Radhakrishnan,
who
is
allegedly
the
title
winner
of
the
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
is
leading
with
about
35.98
Crore
votes.
Mohammed
Azeem,
who
is
also
rumoured
as
the
winner,
according
to
the
leaks
from
inside
sources
has
secured
about
36.02
crore
votes.
Bigg
Boss
Tamil
6
season
began
with
as
many
as
21
contestants
with
the
first
episode
airing
on
October
9.
The
show
ran
for
106
days
on
Vijay
TV
and
simultaneously
was
made
available
for
digital
streaming
on
Disney+
Hotstar.