Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THIS Contestant Becomes the First Finalist

The sixth season of Tamil Bigg Boss is nearing its ending. And as the show is coming to an end soon, the ticket to finale task was conducted this week, which saw a stiff competition between the housemates. The housemate who wins the task, would be given the ticket to the finale and they will not have to face the nomination anymore.

In the task, Kathiravan and Amudhavanan locked horns in the final task and they were asked to compete with each other in a football game. But the floor was made slippery with soap and the duo was asked to play football on it. In the end, Amudhavanan beat Kathiravan and won the task. So, he has turned out to be the winner of the ticket to the finale task, and thus he became the first finalist of the house.

After being the house for 13 weeks, there are eight contestants in the house. This includes ADK, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman. While Amudhavanan has won the ticket, one housemate will be evicted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, according to unofficial polling websites, ADK, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman are in the safe zone. Amuthavanan, Kathiravan, and Nandini are in a danger zone. But since Amudhavanan has won the ticket to finale, he will not be evicted this week. As per viewers' predictions, Kathiravan is likely to get evicted from the house on Sunday. But let us wait and watch whose name host Kamal Haasan announces on Sunday.

The season went on air in October. One can watch it in Vijay Television from Monday to Sunday. Alternatively, the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar is also airing the show. A 24/7 live broadcast is also available on the streamer. Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the show since its inception, is hosting the sixth season, too.