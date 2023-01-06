Bigg Boss Tamil 6: THIS Contestant Becomes the First Finalist

The
sixth
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss
is
nearing
its
ending.
And
as
the
show
is
coming
to
an
end
soon,
the
ticket
to
finale
task
was
conducted
this
week,
which
saw
a
stiff
competition
between
the
housemates.
The
housemate
who
wins
the
task,
would
be
given
the
ticket
to
the
finale
and
they
will
not
have
to
face
the
nomination
anymore.
In
the
task,
Kathiravan
and
Amudhavanan
locked
horns
in
the
final
task
and
they
were
asked
to
compete
with
each
other
in
a
football
game.
But
the
floor
was
made
slippery
with
soap
and
the
duo
was
asked
to
play
football
on
it.
In
the
end,
Amudhavanan
beat
Kathiravan
and
won
the
task.
So,
he
has
turned
out
to
be
the
winner
of
the
ticket
to
the
finale
task,
and
thus
he
became
the
first
finalist
of
the
house.
After
being
the
house
for
13
weeks,
there
are
eight
contestants
in
the
house.
This
includes
ADK,
Amuthavanan,
Azeem,
Kathiravan,
Nandhini,
Rachitha,
Shivin,
and
Vikraman.
While
Amudhavanan
has
won
the
ticket,
one
housemate
will
be
evicted
on
Sunday.
Meanwhile,
according
to
unofficial
polling
websites,
ADK,
Rachitha,
Shivin,
and
Vikraman
are
in
the
safe
zone.
Amuthavanan,
Kathiravan,
and
Nandini
are
in
a
danger
zone.
But
since
Amudhavanan
has
won
the
ticket
to
finale,
he
will
not
be
evicted
this
week.
As
per
viewers' predictions,
Kathiravan
is
likely
to
get
evicted
from
the
house
on
Sunday.
But
let
us
wait
and
watch
whose
name
host
Kamal
Haasan
announces
on
Sunday.
The
season
went
on
air
in
October.
One
can
watch
it
in
Vijay
Television
from
Monday
to
Sunday.
Alternatively,
the
OTT
platform
Disney+
Hotstar
is
also
airing
the
show.
A
24/7
live
broadcast
is
also
available
on
the
streamer.
Kamal
Haasan,
who
has
been
hosting
the
show
since
its
inception,
is
hosting
the
sixth
season,
too.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 11:48 [IST]