Bigg Boss Ultimate Elimination: Thadi Balaji Is Evicted From The Silambarasan Show

Bigg Boss Ultimate, the highly popular reality show that is streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar has had yet another elimination. As per the latest reports, Thadi Balaji, one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss Ultimate, has got evicted from the Silambarasan show this week. Thadi Balaji has been eliminated from the show after receiving the least number of votes from the audience.

As reported earlier, both Thadi Balaji and Snehan were in the bottom 2 of last week's voting results, according to the sources close to Bigg Boss Ultimate. However, Snehan was saved at the last minute, while Balaji got evicted. However, the actor's exit from the Disney Plus Hotstar show is not surprising for the viewers.

Thadi Balaji's exit from the Silambarasan show was expected a couple of weeks back. However, the Bigg Boss Ultimate eliminations were cancelled last week, owing to Vanitha Vijayakumar walking out of the show. But, it was predicted that Balaji is going to be the next contestant to get eliminated from BB Ultimate, whenever the eviction happens. This the first elimination of Bigg Boss Ultimate, after Silambarasan joined the show as the new host.