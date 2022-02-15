    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Niroop Nandakumar, Anitha Sampath And Others

      Bigg Boss Ultimate's third week nomination took place on Monday (February 14). As many as 8 contestants were nominated this week. While announcing the process, Bigg Boss added an unexpected twist, as each contestant was asked to save any two housemates, rather than nominating.

      Bigg Boss Ultimate

      In the open process, Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Julie, Shariq, Abhinay Vaddi, Anitha Sampath, Thamarai Selvi and Snehan received less number of votes and therefore were nominated for the week's elimination. On the other hand, Abhirami, Thadi Balaji and Suruthi who got more than two votes in the process were saved. Vanitha Vijaykumar, the current captain of the house was exempted from the process. Well, with a lot being speculated about the next eviction, rumours suggest that Abhinay might have to leave the house as the third evicted contestant, however, only the Sunday episode will unveil the truth behind the buzz.

      On a related note, Suja Varunee was eliminated on Sunday.

      Take a look at the week's nominations and voting process to save your favourite contestant.

      Who Saved Whom?

      Balaji Murugadoss: Abhirami, Niroop
      Snehan: Thamarai, Thadi Balaji
      Niroop: Anitha, Abhirami
      Thamarai: Shariq, Thadi Balaji
      Julie: Abhinay, Suruthi
      Anita: Balaji, Abhinay
      Thadi Balaji: Suruthi, Snehan
      Abhirami: Balaji, Niroop
      Shariq: Julie, Thadi Balaji
      Suruthi: Shariq, Thadi Balaji
      Abhinay: Julie, Abhirami
      Vanitha: Suruthi, Anitha

      Third Week Nominated Contestants

      Balaji
      Niroop
      Julie
      Shariq
      Abhinay
      Anita
      Thamarai
      Snehan

      Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss Ultimate Nominated Contestants

      • Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).
      • Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.
      • Type 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' in the search bar.
      • Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.
      • Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.
      • It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

