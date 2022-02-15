Bigg Boss Ultimate Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Niroop Nandakumar, Anitha Sampath And Others

Bigg Boss Ultimate's third week nomination took place on Monday (February 14). As many as 8 contestants were nominated this week. While announcing the process, Bigg Boss added an unexpected twist, as each contestant was asked to save any two housemates, rather than nominating.

In the open process, Balaji Murugadoss, Niroop Nandakumar, Julie, Shariq, Abhinay Vaddi, Anitha Sampath, Thamarai Selvi and Snehan received less number of votes and therefore were nominated for the week's elimination. On the other hand, Abhirami, Thadi Balaji and Suruthi who got more than two votes in the process were saved. Vanitha Vijaykumar, the current captain of the house was exempted from the process. Well, with a lot being speculated about the next eviction, rumours suggest that Abhinay might have to leave the house as the third evicted contestant, however, only the Sunday episode will unveil the truth behind the buzz.

On a related note, Suja Varunee was eliminated on Sunday.

Take a look at the week's nominations and voting process to save your favourite contestant.

Who Saved Whom?

Balaji Murugadoss: Abhirami, Niroop

Snehan: Thamarai, Thadi Balaji

Niroop: Anitha, Abhirami

Thamarai: Shariq, Thadi Balaji

Julie: Abhinay, Suruthi

Anita: Balaji, Abhinay

Thadi Balaji: Suruthi, Snehan

Abhirami: Balaji, Niroop

Shariq: Julie, Thadi Balaji

Suruthi: Shariq, Thadi Balaji

Abhinay: Julie, Abhirami

Vanitha: Suruthi, Anitha

Third Week Nominated Contestants

Balaji

Niroop

Julie

Shariq

Abhinay

Anita

Thamarai

Snehan

Here's How You Can Vote For Bigg Boss Ultimate Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Ultimate' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.