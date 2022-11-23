Former Bigg Boss Contestants Amir And Pavni Celebrate Their Anniversary

Former Bigg Boss contestants Amir and Pavni are now a celebrity couple, ever since Pavni accepted Amir's love.

The couple first met inside the Bigg Boss house, last season. Pavni was one of the contestants to enter the house on the first day, while Amir was a wild card contestant.

Amir had expressed her love interest to Pavni while being in the show. Though Pavni never reciprocated him,

she claimed Amir to be her closest friend.

Post the BB show, the couple participated in BB jodigal, a dance show. During the show, Amir was very vocal about his emotions towards Pavni, but Pavni had said she needed time as she doesn't want to get involved in any relationship then. She further said, her parents and sisters are very happy with Amir and have already accepted him as a family.

Meanwhile, post winning first place in BB Jodigal, Pavni took to social media to thank her fans and mentioned a special note to Amir accepting his love. She had also mentioned that she wanted to begin their life journey together and be her best life partner.

Fans of both Amir and Pavni rejoiced upon hearing this. Though the couple never opened up about their wedding plans, they had been sharing pictures of their holidays.

Meanwhile, yesterday was the first day Amir stepped into the Bigg Boss house. And that's when they both met.

To celebrate their anniversary, both Amir and Pavni shared an adorable picture on their respective social media pages. While Pavni captioned the image, "It's been a year knowing you and loving it sooo much thanks for making my life even more beautiful love you to moon and back", Amir had mentioned, "All you need is love."

Pavni is a television actress working predominantly in Tamil and Telugu serials. She was married to Pradeep Kumar, who was her co-star in the Tamil serial, Paasamalar. Unfortunately, Pradeep died by suicide a couple of months post their marriage. Pavni had opened up about her personal side inside the BB house.

On the other hand, Amir was a choreographer for Vijay TV shows. He has worked as an AD in a few movies as well. He hails from Ooty and runs a dance school.