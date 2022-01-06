Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Ciby Chandran Walks Out Of The Show Before Finale!

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss 5 Tamil is racing towards its finale. Currently, the house has 7 contestants including Amir, Niroop Nandakumar, Priyanka Deshpande, Raju Jeyamohan, Ciby Chandran, Pavni Reddy and Thamarai Selvi. Amir, the first wild card contestant of the season has already grabbed his position in the finale race. He has become the season's first finalist and is saved from the upcoming nominations.

Well now, with two more contestants remaining to get eliminated before the finale, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the episodes entertaining. Recently, actor Sharath Kumar entered the madhouse with a massive cash prize offer. Though the contestants declined his offer, Bigg Boss was seen increasing the amount with each buzzer and now looks like it has finally got its holder. Yes, you read that right!

Reportedly, Ciby has walked out of the show with a cash prize of Rs 12 lakh. Though the reason behind his decision is not known, it surely is a reasonable one considering how strong all the finalists are and the probability of winning the show. Well, the buzz has surely shocked the audiences, especially fans of the Master actor, who are now wondering what pressured him to take the silver box, despite being one of the strong contestants of the season.

Post his exit, one more contestant will be seen bidding goodbye to the show before the finale. As of now, Niroop, Priyanka, Raju, Pavni and Thamarai are in the nominations this week. If reports are anything to go by, either Niroop or Thamarai will be the next to get eliminated from the show. For the unversed, all the contestants (apart from Amir) were directly nominated this week.

On a related note, Bigg Boss 5 Tamil's finale will take place on January 16, Sunday.