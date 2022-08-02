IT Raids At Kollywood Producer Anbu Chezhiyan's Properties & 40 Places Across Tamil Nadu

In
a
massive
crackdown
against
Kollywood
top
financiers,
the
Income
Tax
(IT)
Department
conducted
raids
across
Tamil
Nadu
in
the
wee
hours
of
Tuesday
(August
2).
As
per
a
News
Minute
report,
IT
Department
raided
over
40
locations
in
Madurai
and
10
locations
in
Chennai.
Kollywood
financier
GN
Anbu
Chezhiyan's
properties,
including
his
residence
and
Gopapuram
Cinema
offices
in
Madurai
and
Chennai
were
raided.
This
is
the
third
time
that
Anbu
Chezliyanin's
properties
are
being
raided
by
IT
Officials.
A
few
other
top
film
producers
are
also
under
the
scanner
and
raids
have
been
conducted
at
their
offices
too,
which
are
located
in
Chennai.