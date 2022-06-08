Kamal Haasan Gifts Actor Suriya A 'Rolex' For Rolex!

Actor Kamal Haasan is on cloud nine for all the right reasons. The veteran actor tasted massive success after many long years in the form of Vikram. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and has an ensemble cast of Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. Actor Suriya played a cameo in the film that is crucial and forms a base for the movie's upcoming sequels.

Overwhelmed by the love and affection the film is receiving at the box office, the actor has been congratulating the cast and crew with a special token of gratitude. Ulaga Nayagan's gifts to his director and actors are expensive as well.

While the other day Kamal Haasan was in news for gifting director Lokesh Kanagaraj a swanky new Lexus ES 300h car, costing over Rs 65 Lakh, today, the actor had gifted a brand new Rolex watch to Suriya, who played the character titled Rolex in Vikram.

Rolex is the character of a ruthless drug lord and makes an appearance towards the film's climax. Throughout the movie, there were scenes where Sandhanam played by Vijay Sethupathi is shown being submissive or threatened by Rolex.

Taking to Twitter, the elated Suriya wrote:

A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/uAfAM8bVkM — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 8, 2022

Vikram's director Lokesh Kanagaraj also tweeted about the event

Vikram meets Rolex 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/B06RXVC290 — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) June 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Vikram is minting money at the box office worldwide and has set a record of Rs 200 Crore pre-release business for actor Kamal Haasan. The movie has been raving reviews since its theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on June 3.

Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie Shankar, Chemban Vinod Jose, Narain, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, and others played prominent roles in the high-octane action entertainer.

Girish Gangadharan cranked the camera for Vikram while musician Anirudh Ravichander and Editor Philomin Raj have displayed exceptional skills.

Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran produced Vikram under Raaj Kamal Films Internationals.