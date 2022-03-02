Kollywood Actress Akila Narayanan Joins US Army As Lawyer

Kollywood actress Akila Narayanan has made India proud with her achievement. The actress joined the United States' armed forces as a lawyer. Isn't it amazing? Well, the actress recently enrolled herself with the US Army.

According to several reports, Akila Narayanan had to undergo the US Army Combat Training to enter the armed forces, which went on for several months. She has successfully completed her training and has become a lawyer of the US Army. It has to be noted that she will serve as a legal advisor to the US military personnel.

For the unversed, Akila Narayanan is a citizen of the United States. Her motive to join the army is to serve the country and consider the same as her duty towards the nation. Apart from joining the US Army, Akila Narayanan also runs an online school of music named 'Nightingale School of Music'.

Talking about her filmi career, Akila Narayanan has acted in the Tamil film, Kadampari, also starring Kaashima Rafi. The film was directed by Arul.