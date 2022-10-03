Ponniyin Selvan Day 3 Box Office Worldwide Collection: Mani Ratnam's Drama Banks On Performances!

The
multistarrer
magnum
opus
Ponniyin
Selvan,
directed
by
Mani
Ratnam
is
running
successfully
at
the
box
office
despite
various
opinions
on
it.
While
a
certain
section
of
the
audience
claimed
it
to
be
one
of
the
superfine
films,
a
few
are
divided
over
the
film's
slow
narration,
grandeur,
and
lack
of
thrilling
moments.
However,
everyone
who
watched
the
film
is
in
awe
of
the
fantastic
performances
of
the
lead
actors.
Vikram,
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan,
Jayam
Ravi,
Karthi,
Trisha,
Sobhita
Dhulipala,
Aishwarya
Lekshmi,
Prakash
Raj,
Rahman,
Vikram
Prabhu,
Jayaram
and
Prabhu
among
others
played
crucial
roles
in
the
film.
The
film's
visuals,
composed
by
Ravi
Verman
have
paled
and
AR
Rahman's
score
seemed
inadequate
for
a
film
of
that
genre
and
time.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
Ponniyin
Selvan
box
office
collection
here:
Day
1:
Rs
36.5
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
34.6
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
37
Crore
Total
3
Days
Collection:
Rs
108.10
Crore
Ponniyin
Selvan,
however,
is
a
decently
made
historic
drama,
which
is
said
to
have
justified
the
literary
work
of
Kalki
Krishnamurthy,
who
wrote
the
famous
novel
Ponniyin
Selvan
in
five
parts.
The
native
moviegoers,
literary
and
art
connoisseurs
are
happy
with
Mani
Ratnam's
way
of
bringing
out
one
of
the
dream
projects
of
many
Kollywood
stalwarts
to
life
on
celluloid.
Ponniyin
Selvan
2,
which
finished
shooting
already
will
likely
hit
the
screens
in
April
of
2023,
reportedly.
The
digital
streaming
rights
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
1
are
reporyedly
bought
by
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video
and
the
date
and
time
of
the
digital
releease
is
yet
to
be
confirmed.
Sun
TV
bagged
the
satellite
rights
of
the
film.
Subhaskaran
Allirajah
and
Mani
Ratnam
bankrolled
the
film
under
their
Lyca
Productions
and
Madras
Talkies
banners.
National
Award-winning
Production
Designer
Thota
Tharani
has
worked
on
the
film's
magnificent
sets.