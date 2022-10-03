Ponniyin Selvan Day 3 Box Office Worldwide Collection: Mani Ratnam's Drama Banks On Performances!

The multistarrer magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam is running successfully at the box office despite various opinions on it. While a certain section of the audience claimed it to be one of the superfine films, a few are divided over the film's slow narration, grandeur, and lack of thrilling moments. However, everyone who watched the film is in awe of the fantastic performances of the lead actors.

Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Rahman, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram and Prabhu among others played crucial roles in the film. The film's visuals, composed by Ravi Verman have paled and AR Rahman's score seemed inadequate for a film of that genre and time.

Take a look at the day-wise Ponniyin Selvan box office collection here:

Day 1: Rs 36.5 Crore

Day 2: Rs 34.6 Crore

Day 3: Rs 37 Crore

Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 108.10 Crore

Ponniyin Selvan, however, is a decently made historic drama, which is said to have justified the literary work of Kalki Krishnamurthy, who wrote the famous novel Ponniyin Selvan in five parts. The native moviegoers, literary and art connoisseurs are happy with Mani Ratnam's way of bringing out one of the dream projects of many Kollywood stalwarts to life on celluloid.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, which finished shooting already will likely hit the screens in April of 2023, reportedly. The digital streaming rights of Ponniyin Selvan 1 are reporyedly bought by OTT giant Amazon Prime Video and the date and time of the digital releease is yet to be confirmed. Sun TV bagged the satellite rights of the film.

Subhaskaran Allirajah and Mani Ratnam bankrolled the film under their Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies banners. National Award-winning Production Designer Thota Tharani has worked on the film's magnificent sets.