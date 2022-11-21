Superstar Rajinikanth’s Mass Entry Video In Thenisai Thendral Deva’s Concert ‘Deva The Deva’ Goes Viral!

Superstar Rajinikanth, the Badshah of Tamil film industry made a mass entry in legendary music composer Thenisai Thendral Deva's concert 'Deva The Deva' yesterday (November 21, 2022).

Music Director Deva gave many mass opening songs to Superstar Rajinikanth with his extra-ordinary music such as 'Vandhendaa Paalkaaran', 'Naan Autokaran Autokaran' and 'Athahnda Ithaanda Arunachalam Naanthaanda'

Deva always have a special place in the hearts of Tamil audience as one of the top music composers of Tamil cinema. On the occasion of his 72nd birthday, a concert was organized by popular Youtube Channel Blacksheep team to celebrate Deva in Chennai, where many celebrities from the film industry have participated. Fans got excited and leaked some videos of important moments from the grand show. Among all the leaked videos, Superstar's massive entry in the event goes viral. Also the organizers have released some pictures of Superstar Rajiniknath and Deva together.

Thenisai Thendral Deva has composed music for Rajinikanth's major blockbuster films like Annamalai, Badshaha and Arunachalam. So far he has composed music for more than 400 films in various languages. Lot of his opening songs for Superstar Rajinikanth are super-duper hits.

Deva's magnetic voice have a special place in the hearts of his fans. In this situation, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, many of his fans attended the concert and got drenched in Deva's music shower after 30 years.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who came to the show for his friend Deva, is the center of center of attraction. He showed his love by embracing Deva. Fans are appreciating Rajinikanth's magnanimity of never giving up for his friends. Being a Superstar for so many years consistently and coming for his friend Deva to stand with him is a great thing. Both of them were looking amazing in the white and white kurtas. It was a real gooebump moment to witness them on stage after so many years.

With Superstar Rajinikanth acting in successive films, the fans started raising expectations for the alliance of these two masters again. Fans are also demanding that Deva should sing Rajini's intro in his upcoming film Jailer directed by Nelson Dhilipkumar.