Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth And Vadivelu To Reunite For The Nelson Directorial?

Rajinikanth, the superstar will be next seen in his 169th outing in cinema, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 169. The project, which is helmed by the talented filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar, is expected to start rolling very soon. As per the latest updates, senior actor-comedian Vadivelu has joined the cast of Thalaivar 169.

Yes, you read it right. If the latest reports are to be believed, Vadivelu has been approached to play a pivotal role in the Rajinkanth starrer. The sources suggest that the senior actor is impressed with the script of Thalaivar 169, and his character in it. The makers are expected to announce the collaboration with the actor-comedian with a social media post, very soon.

Rajinikanth and Vadivelu are one of the most-loved on-screen duos of the Tamil film industry. The superstar and celebrated comedian's comedy track from the horror-comedy Chandramukhi are much-loved by the audiences. They have also shared the screen in Kuselan, later. Even though Vadivelu was approached to play a key role in Rajinikanth's Lingaa later, he had said No to the film due to creative differences.

As reported earlier, the shooting of Thalaivar 169 has already commenced in Chennai and the team shot for the promo song of the film. The sources suggest that director Nelson Dilipkumar and music composer Anirudh Ravichander are appearing together in the promo video once again, just like the videos they have done for Nelson's last two directorial ventures, Doctor and Beast.