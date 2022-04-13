Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth-Nelson Project To Start Rolling In August 2022

Rajinikanth,
the
superstar
is
all
set
to
team
up
with
Beast
director
Nelson
Dilipkumar
for
his
169th
outing
in
cinema.
The
project,
which
has
been
tentatively
titled
Thalaivar
169,
is
unarguably
one
of
the
most-awaited
upcoming
projects
in
the
Tamil
film
industry.
As
per
the
reports,
the
Rajinikanth
starrer
is
now
all
set
to
start
rolling
in
August
2022.
As
reported
earlier,
Thalaivar
169,
which
is
touted
to
be
a
comedy
thriller,
is
expected
to
feature
superstar
Rajinikanth
in
a
humourous
role.
The
veteran
actor
was
highly
impressed
with
director
Nelson's
previous
directorial
ventures
and
immediately
said
Yes
to
the
story
idea
narrated
by
the
talented
filmmaker.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
Bollywood
actress
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
has
been
approached
to
play
the
female
lead
in
Thalaivar
169.
In
that
case,
the
project
will
mark
Aishwarya's
second
collaboration
with
superstar
Rajinikanth
after
the
blockbuster
Enthiran.
However,
the
former
Miss
World
is
yet
to
sign
the
dotted
line.
A
major
update
on
the
project,
which
is
bankrolled
by
Sun
Pictures
is
expected
to
be
out
soon.