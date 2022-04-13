Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth-Nelson Project To Start Rolling In August 2022

Rajinikanth, the superstar is all set to team up with Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th outing in cinema. The project, which has been tentatively titled Thalaivar 169, is unarguably one of the most-awaited upcoming projects in the Tamil film industry. As per the reports, the Rajinikanth starrer is now all set to start rolling in August 2022.

As reported earlier, Thalaivar 169, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, is expected to feature superstar Rajinikanth in a humourous role. The veteran actor was highly impressed with director Nelson's previous directorial ventures and immediately said Yes to the story idea narrated by the talented filmmaker.

If the reports are to be believed, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been approached to play the female lead in Thalaivar 169. In that case, the project will mark Aishwarya's second collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth after the blockbuster Enthiran. However, the former Miss World is yet to sign the dotted line. A major update on the project, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures is expected to be out soon.