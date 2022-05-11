Thalapathy 66: Meet The Cast And Crew Of Thalapathy Vijay-Rashmika Mandanna's Film

Thalapathy 66, the highly anticipated Tamil-Telugu bilingual that features Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, started rolling recently. The project, which is helmed by Vamsi Paidipally, marks Vijay's first direct release in the Telugu language. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the female lead in Thalapathy 66 which features some of the finest talents of Indian cinema in its cast and crew.

As we reported earlier, senior actor Prakash Raj is playing a key role in the Vamsi Paidipally project, thus reuniting with Thalapathy Vijay after a very long gap. Along with them, Thalapathy 66 features an extensive star cast including senior actors Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Srikanth, Sangeetha, Jaya Sudha, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Shan, and so on in the supporting roles.

S Thaman, the celebrated musician is composing the songs and original score for the project, thus marking his first collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay. When it comes to the technical crew, Khartik Palani is the director of photography of Thalapathy 66. Praveen KL handles the editing of the Vamsi Paidipally directorial. Vivek has penned the additional screenplay and dialogues. Prabhu Deva handles the dance choreography.

Reportedly, Thalapathy Vijay is all set to shed his action hero image for Thalapathy 66, which is touted to be a complete family entertainer. Unlike his last few outings, Vijay will be seen in the role of a simple man in the much-awaited project. To make the character more authentic and relatable, the makers have reportedly decided to not have any action sequences featuring Vijay in the film.