Thalapathy 66: Set Work Of The Vijay-Rashmika Starrer Begins In Chennai

Thalapathy 66, the highly anticipated Thalapathy Vijay starrer was launched with an official Pooja ceremony recently. The project, which is touted to be a family entertainer, marks Vijay's first collaboration with director Vamsi Paidipally. As per the reports, the set work of Thalapathy 66 has now begun in Chennai.

If the reports are to be believed, director Vamsi Paidipally and his team were initially planning to shoot the film in Hyderabad. However, Thalapathy Vijay apparently requested the makers to shift the location to Chennai, as it will benefit the members of FEFSI (Film Employees Federation of South India). The makers of Thalapathy 66 gladly accepted the leading man's request and shifted the location to a popular film city in Chennai.

Thalapathy Vijay's sweet gesture has highly impressed the FEFSI members, and they reportedly thanked the popular star with a special personal message. To the uninitiated, around 200 workers who are a part of FEFSI will get employment now, thanks to the shooting of Thalapathy 66 that is happening in Chennai.

However, Chennai is not the only location of Thalapathy 66. If the reports are to be believed, the Thalapathy Vijay-Vamsi Paidipally project will also be shot in the various cities of both India and foreign countries. The shooting is expected to commence in Chennai by mid-May, once the set work is finished.

As reported earlier, the team had held Vijay's look test in Chennai recently and did a special photo shoot for the first look poster of the film. The actor will be appearing in a new get-up in the Vamsi Paidipally directorial, which is touted to be a romantic thriller.S Thaman has been roped in to compose the music. The rumourmills suggest that Vivek Oberoi and Mehreen Pirzada will play other pivotal roles in the project. Thalapathy 66 is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish, under the prestigious banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.